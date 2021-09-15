$274.95 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $274.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the highest is $286.00 million. Navient posted sales of $336.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

NAVI stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Navient has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Navient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Navient by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,956,000. Finally, WBI Investments grew its stake in Navient by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 42,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

