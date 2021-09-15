32,570 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

