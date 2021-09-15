$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post sales of $35.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.21 million. Zynex reported sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zynex by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynex stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,517. The company has a market capitalization of $423.72 million, a P/E ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 0.85. Zynex has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

