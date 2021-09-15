$387.90 Million in Sales Expected for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report $387.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.50 million and the highest is $395.30 million. SPX FLOW posted sales of $356.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. 3,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,882. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

