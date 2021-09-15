$40.29 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $40.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.83 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

MNRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

