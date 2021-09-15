$40.29 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce sales of $40.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.83 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

MNRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.50. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,169. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after acquiring an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.