4,119 Shares in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,119 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a PE ratio of -81.31 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

