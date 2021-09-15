$426.14 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will report $426.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.10 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $353.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

CRS stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.15. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

