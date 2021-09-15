4,900 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

KHC stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

