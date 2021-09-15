$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the highest is $5.55 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.10 billion to $25.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 51,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,676. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.