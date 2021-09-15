$517.74 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report sales of $517.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.00 million and the lowest is $515.09 million. Etsy reported sales of $451.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.64.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $217.92. The stock had a trading volume of 86,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,717. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

