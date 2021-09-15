5,394 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSM. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,283.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock worth $7,608,650. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $178.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $204.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $165.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.