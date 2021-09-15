$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post $61.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $245.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGS. B. Riley initiated coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

