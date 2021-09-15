$66.89 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $66.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.20 million and the lowest is $66.34 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $61.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $269.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

III stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,502. The stock has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

