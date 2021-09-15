7,480 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 470,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. 128,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,016. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

