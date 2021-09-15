89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $57.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Get 89bio alerts:

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.