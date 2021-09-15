A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.92

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.92 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 115101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

AMKBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

