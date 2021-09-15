Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AADI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

