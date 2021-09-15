Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

