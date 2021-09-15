Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $4.61.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.