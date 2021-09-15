Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of AEF stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Investment Objective: The Fund seeks total return, consisting of capital appreciation and income, by investing primarily in Chilean securities. For more detailed information on the specific risks associated with this fund, please view the Important Risk Considerations tab. Investment Policies: It is the policy of the Fund to invest its assets in Chilean equity and debt securities.

