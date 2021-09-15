abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $219,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $8,305,787.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL traded down $6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,804. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.60. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.23 and a 12 month high of $347.82. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.