abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,788,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100,330 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 1.6% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. abrdn plc owned 0.64% of Vale worth $748,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 388.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 803,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.18. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

