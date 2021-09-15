abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,984 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $320,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.9% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.