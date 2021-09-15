Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Plans Dividend of $1.07

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.0724 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of AGRPY opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

