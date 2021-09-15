ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $20.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $3,145,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,341 shares of company stock worth $7,095,170.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $519,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $38,071,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $15,103,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $7,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

