Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $53.90

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $56.00. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.96, with a volume of 6,071 shares trading hands.

ADGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

