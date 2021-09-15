Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.54.

ADBE stock traded up $11.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $656.88. 29,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,907. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $633.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.