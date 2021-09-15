ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Holdings Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ADT were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.24.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

