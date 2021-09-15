Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend by 316.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $12.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

AAP stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

