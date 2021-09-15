Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,208 shares of company stock valued at $33,902,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

