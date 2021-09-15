Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,552 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,592,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

