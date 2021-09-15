Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of CCJ opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -608.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

