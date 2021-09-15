Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 926.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,921 shares during the period.

BATS:FLDR opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

