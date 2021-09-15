Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,943 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,913,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

