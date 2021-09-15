Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.49 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

