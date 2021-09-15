Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 52,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 244,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.96.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.13 million during the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts predict that Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 107.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the second quarter worth $166,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

