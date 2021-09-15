AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $20.71 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

