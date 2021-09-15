Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Receives $54.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 43.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
