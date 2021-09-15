Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $311.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.50 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 1,647.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

