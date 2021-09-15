Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,547,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

