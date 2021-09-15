Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $398,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

ICHR stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

