Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $356,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

