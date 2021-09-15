Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth about $408,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

TENB stock opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

