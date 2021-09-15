Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 72.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 43.4% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 298,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OCFT opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA lowered their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.