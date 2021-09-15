Akroma (AKA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $435.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $9,291.07 and approximately $435.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Akroma has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.51 or 0.07435015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.