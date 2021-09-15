Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $290.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $230.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

