Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,253.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander A. Hockman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00.

NV5 Global stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.87. 52,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.60. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,460,000 after acquiring an additional 102,938 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $8,344,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

