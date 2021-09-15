Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

