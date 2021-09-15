Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Short Interest Down 99.9% in August

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.44.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

