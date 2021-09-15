Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 7,500 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alico alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

ALCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 51,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $269.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Grain Co. lifted its stake in Alico by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Alico by 22.3% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the second quarter valued at $6,391,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 83.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.